A West Plains man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 2 a.m. Friday on U.S. 63, 4 miles south of West Plains.
Msgt. S.L. Nelson reported Ryan D. Hammock, 36, was southbound in a 1999 Dodge Dakota that ran off the right side of the road, vaulted a driveway approach and came to rest in a ditch. According to the patrol, the vehicle was down an embankment and not visible until daylight.
It is unknown if Hammock was wearing a seat belt.
He was transported by Air Evac to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
Msgt. Nelson was assisted by South Howell County Ambulance and Howell Rural Fire Department.
Two women suffered serious injuries in a car crash at 10:18 a.m. Saturday on Highway 14, 5 miles east of Ava in Douglas County.
Sgt. L.S. Elliott reported Cortnie B. Reed, 20, of Norwood, was westbound in a 2002 Toyota 4Runner that ran off the road and overturned, throwing passenger Alyssa A. Fitzsimmons, 17, of Ava, from the vehicle.
The report shows Reed was wearing a seat belt and Fitzsimmons was not.
According to the report Fitzsimmons was transported by air ambulance to Cox South, and Reed was transported to the same hospital by ambulance.
A Thayer woman suffered moderate injuries in a car crash at 8:45 a.m. Thursday on E Highway, 5 miles north of U.S. 60 in Shannon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M.J. Chastain with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Mary J. Fuller, 30, was southbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The report shows Fuller was not wearing a seat belt.
She was transported by Shannon County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
