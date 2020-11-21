INCIDENTS
At 2 p.m. Nov. 4, Cpl. Shannon Sisney was dispatched to Crestwood Circle to investigate a report that a man there had an active Cole County warrant. The man was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail to await extradition.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 2:57 p.m. Nov. 4 he responded to a home on K Highway to investigate the theft of a fifth wheel camper. The victim reported the theft happened between Nov. 1 and 4 and the case is under investigation.
At 3:55 p.m. Nov. 4, officers were dispatched to Bartley Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. It was discovered two women who live together were involved in a physical fight. There were no visible injuries and no charges at this time. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 1:40 a.m. Nov. 5, Officer Paul Bradshaw spoke with a woman in a vehicle parked at MFA gas station on St. Louis Street. She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a stolen license plate, arrested, booked and released.
It was reported at 9:39 a.m. Nov. 5 a man was seen leaving a bag in a drainage ditch on McCracken Drive near Richards School. The bag was located, and had three catalytic converters and other items in it. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Sisney.
Cpl. Sisney reported at 2:28 p.m. Nov. 5 he responded to a report of a man with an active Douglas County warrant. The man was located and taken to the Howell County Jail to await extradition.
Officers responded at 3:17 p.m. Nov. 5 to McFarland Drive to a report a 2016 Ford Fusion was stolen from an apartment complex between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day. Sgt. Kyle Parrish.
At 9:10 p.m. Nov. 5, Sgt. Parrish reported he conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 63, resulting in the arrest of a man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a ticket for a passenger on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
It was reported at 9:36 p.m. Nov. 5 someone pumped gas at a business on Broadway and left without paying for it. Officer Burnes.
At 9:09 a.m. Nov. 6, officers were dispatched to a location on Kissinger Street to investigate a theft from a vehicle. Officer Burnes.
At 10:36 a.m. Nov. 6, Officer Kevin White was dispatched to Lanton Road regarding a runaway 14-year-old girl, who was last seen at 8 p.m. the evening before and noticed missing at 6:45 a.m. that day. A report was completed and the incident was referred to juvenile authorities.
A woman reported at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 6 someone forced entry into her home on Columbus Street and broke a door. Officer Chris Barrett.
At 11:31 a.m. Nov. 6, Officer White was dispatched to a home on Thayer Avenue to investigate a report that someone heard noise in the garage area of an abandoned house. It was discovered two men had been sitting on the front porch of the house and a window was open. White reported the house was cleared and it appeared no one had been in it for some time. One of the men sitting on the porch was identified and spoken to and the other man is unidentified.
Officers were dispatched at 12:31 p.m. Nov. 6 a vehicle was stolen from Lexington Avenue. Officer Burnes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.