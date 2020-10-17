Moderate injuries were reported for a man in a two-vehicle crash at 5:40 a.m. Thursday on Highway 17, 5 miles north of Mtn. View, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. S.N. Foster with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Darrell W. Morris, 54, of Mtn. View, was northbound in a 2005 Ford F150 that drove into the path of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. The impact of the collision caused the Ford to overturn, Foster reported.
The Chevrolet was driven by Patsy S. Bird, 75, of Mtn. View. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Morris was taken by ambulance to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View. No injuries were reported for Bird.
