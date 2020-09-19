Seven area residents, including five children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 17, 2 miles south of Roby in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.L. Sentman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Rowland J. Pearson, 63, of Success, was southbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Toyota Sienna head-on.
The Toyota was driven by Heather D. Copley, 31, of Plato. Copley had five children in the vehicle with her: a 10-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy. All parties were wearing seat belts or were in car seats, according to the patrol.
The report shows Pearson was seriously injured and was flown by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
The 10-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Ft. Leonard Wood Army Hospital.
Moderate injuries were reported for Copley, the 8-year-old girl and the 5-year-old boy, and all three were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Minor injuries were reported for the 3-year-old and 1-year-old boys and they were also transported to TCMH.
Tpr. Sentman was assisted by Tpr. R.D. Crewse and the Roby Fire Department.
KIA ROLLS OVER DRIVER
Moderate injuries were reported for a Willow Springs woman after her vehicle rolled backward onto her at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of Highway 137, 8 miles northeast of Willow Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. K.W. Etherton with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported a stopped 2015 Kia Soul rolled over its driver, 42-year-old Rosie K. Moore, who had exited the vehicle.
The report shows Moore was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
SERIOUS INJURIES REPORTED
A Texas County man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 5:35 a.m. Thursday on H Highway, 7 miles north of Cabool.
Tpr. J. Sellars reported Tristain R. Iott, 21, of Hartshorn, was westbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that ran off the road and overturned. Iott was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Iott was taken by Air Evac to Cox South.
TIRE BLOWOUT CAUSES CRASH
Moderate injuries were reported for two area residents after a crash at 2:25 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 60, a mile east of Seymour in Webster County.
Cpl. Mosley, with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported driver Barbara S. Moore, 58, of Mtn. Grove and Mark J. Moore, 65, of Cabool, were eastbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer that had a tire blowout, causing the vehicle to leave the road and overturn. Both were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Barbara Moore was taken by ambulance and Mark Moore was airlifted, both to Cox South.
