ARRESTS
Jessie James Cook, 27, Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed Friday on Maple Street on a charge of habitual driving while intoxicated under the influence. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Brian J. Oimoen, 39, Mtn. View, was arrested Saturday on West Second Street on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Officer Gregory Gordon.
TICKETS
Floyd E. Peterson, 66, of Aurora, was ticketed Jan. 4 on stop sign violation charge.
Devin Michael Ridgley, 33, of Walluka, Hawaii, was ticketed Jan. 6 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph.
Tina J. McClanahan, 58, of Mounds, Okla., was ticketed Jan. 6 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph.
Dalton Brooks, 26, of Willow Springs, was ticketed Sunday on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle.
INCIDENTS
A harassment complaint was taken at 10:16 a.m. Jan. 5 on Belmont Street.
Two vehicle break-in complaints were taken at 5:10 p.m. and 6:16 p.m. Friday at the Mtn. View Health Care Center parking lot.
A theft was reported at 4:40 p.m. Saturday at a residence on East Seventh Street
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Jan. 5 a woman called about her daughter’s vehicle that broke down at the old VFW on East First Street, and said it would be moved in the morning.
It was reported Jan. 7 an officer was dispatched to Park Drive for a dog that was outside without a shelter. The area was checked and no animal was located.
It was reported Jan. 7 an officer was dispatched to East Second Street for a report of a person potentially tampering with vehicles. The person left before the officer arrived.
It was reported Friday a man visited the police department to see if his wallet had been turned in. The police ddi not have the wallet, but it had been turned in to the highway patrol. An officer called the patrol and who advised the wallet would be mailed to the man.
It was reported Friday an officer responded to Woolsey Avenue to look for a wanted person knocking on a person’s door then leaving in a vehicle. The officer patrolled the area but could not locate the vehicle the person was said to have left in. The officer called the reporting party who said the person would be heading out of town via backroads. The officer advised the reporting party to call the police department immediately if the person returned.
It was reported Friday an officer assisted in jump starting a vehicle at the Signal gas station.
It was reported Friday an officer was contacted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol to confirm an active warrant. The warrant was confirmed.
It was reported Friday an officer was dispatched to Casey’s to speak with a woman who found a dog. The dog was place in the city dog pound.
It was reported Friday an officer was called about a possibly intoxicated person crawling on the ground on East James Street. The officer spoke with the person and determined she was not drunk or crawling on the ground.
It was reported Friday a woman called for an update on a report of possible animal abuse. The woman was told that the animal was not being abused and was receiving more than adequate care.
It was reported Saturday an abandoned white Chevrolet was left in the driveway of an East James Street residence. The vehicle’s owner was unknown and it was towed.
It was reported Saturday a woman came into the police department to claim found property.
It was reported Saturday an officer responded to a residence on Ward Street for a man experiencing seizures. The man was not experiencing seizures when the officer arrived and he was transported by emergency medical services.
It was reported Sunday a woman spoke with an officer stating she had returned a dog she rescued and gotten into an argument with the dog’s owner.
It was reported a woman spoke with an officer stating that she had given permission to someone to pick up her child and the child’s father was possibly going to complain.
