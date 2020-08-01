TICKETS
Margaret E. Neff, Springfield, was ticketed at 8:55 a.m. July 17 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Sierra L. Coram, Billings, was ticketed at 10:10 a.m. July 17 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Alysha Lynn Delgado, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:14 p.m. July 17 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Officer John Thomas.
Laken Christopher Pierce, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:03 p.m. July 17 on charges of failure to register vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Travis Weaver.
Clayborn Wayne Guffey, Moody, was ticketed at 11:40 p.m. July 17 on a charge of speeding. Officer Turnbull.
Erin Kate Barton, Calhoun, Ga., was ticketed at 3:03 p.m. July 18 in the Loves parking lot on a charge of speeding. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Beth Ann Wilcox, Butte, Mont., was ticketed at 9:50 p.m. July 18 on a charge of driving with no valid license. Officer Thomas.
William Lee Birchler, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:14 a.m. July 22 on Valley Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Bishop.
Shelby S. LeGrand, Broseley, was ticketed at 9:25 a.m. July 22 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Alexander G. Albers, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:25 a.m. on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 8:15 a.m. July 9 a caller said someone tampered with her alarm system overnight. An officer checked the alarm system. The caller has reportedly had strokes and believes everyone is stealing from her. An officer talked with her daughter.
It was reported at 8:15 a.m. July 9 a woman called to request an officer at her home and to look at something that had happened. Officer Hedlesten went by the woman’s home and spoke with her.
It was reported at 11:26 a.m. July 9 a woman came into the police department to register her dog.
It was reported at 12:49 p.m. July 9 a woman called to speak with Chief Hogan about a break-in report. A message was left for Chief Hogan.
It was reported at 12:50 p.m. July 10 a well-being check was requested for a woman in a wheelchair at a laundromat. The woman had been staying with friends on DD Highway and came into town to go to the Dollar General and she did not know if she would go back. The woman stated she was homeless and the officer transported her to the Ridge Crest Hotel in West Plains.
It was reported at 2:30 a.m. July 11 a call was received from 911 that stated a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper requested assistance at a four-way stop where a group of children had lost two of their group. The children were located and returned home. Contact with the parents was made.
It was reported at 4 a.m. July 11 a call was received about an accident in the Love’s parking lot.
It was reported at 5 a.m. July 11 a call was received by Sgt. Huffman about a family whose car broke down. The family was staying the night at the Comfort Inn but couldn’t keep their dog with them. They asked if the dog could spend the night in the pound. The dog was picked up and returned the next day.
It was reported at 2:45 p.m. July 11 a call was received from Troop G, requesting assistance with a stopped vehicle on U.S. 60. An officer provided assistance and a second disabled vehicle was towed.
It was reported at 7 p.m. July 11 a man flagged down an officer and reported debris on the road in front of Subway. The fire department was sent to the area to remove the debris.
It was reported at 8:56 p.m. July 11 a woman called asking for a well-being check on another woman at the Comfort Inn. Contact was made and the woman said she was okay.
It was reported at 12:56 a.m. July 12 a well-being check was requested by Texas County on a child on Lance Lane. The child was not found at the residence but was safe at her father’s residence on Pine Street.
It was reported at 1:50 a.m. July 12 a call was received regarding an alarm at 2 Old Goats Antiques. No issues were found.
It was reported at 3:06 a.m. July 12 an officer observed an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot of Midwest Walnut.
It was reported at 9:37 a.m. July 12 that there were neighbors yelling at each other over a dog. The caller wanted the incident documented. Animal control had been there previously.
It was reported at 8:30 a.m. July 14 a call was received about a stray Akita puppy and it looked as though it had broken its collar. Owner was located and the dog returned.
It was reported at 4:18 p.m. July 14 an officer was asked to assist Department of Family Service with a child placement.
It was reported at 7:33 p.m. July 14 an officer received reports of people entering a woman’s residence. No evidence was found of people entering her home.
It was reported at 12:33 a.m. July 15 an officer responded to a disturbance at a residence on Fourth Street. The caller asked if those who were causing the disturbance could be trespassed from the property.
It was reported at 2:34 a.m. July 15 Howell County 911 asked an officer to contact a woman on Lance Lane. The officer called the woman who asked the officer if he could bring her a Gatorade because she was feeling sick. The officer told her that 911 was reserved for emergencies only and this didn’t count as an emergency.
It was reported at 12 p.m. July 15 a man called about two beagles on his property. The dogs were returned to their owner.
It was reported at 1:45 a.m. July 16 a woman called stating that men with shovels were beating on her door and trying to get in through the walls. When the officer arrived he found no one in the area.
It was reported at 11:45 a.m. July 16 a man called to talk with animal control about his neighbor’s cats climbing up his greenhouse and tearing it up. Animal control spoke with the man and said they would talk with his neighbor.
It was reported at 9 a.m. July 17 a call was received about a 1-year-old in diapers wandering around in the middle of Sunshine Street. An officer arrived on the scene and found two children on a back porch, a 1-year-old girl in diapers and a naked 2-year-old boy. Officer entered the home through open doors.
It was reported at 12:37 a.m. July 18 an officer on patrol found an open garage door facing an alley. The business owner was contacted and the property was secured.
It was reported at 8:52 a.m. July 18 a person requested to meet a woman at the office in regard to a complaint. A statement form was given and the person will meet with Chief Hogan.
It was reported at 1:16 p.m. July 18 an officer received a report of a window broken by a rock.
It was reported at 4:20 p.m. July 18 a report was received of a black extended-cab pickup speeding down Grand Street. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
It was reported at 5:22 p.m. July 18 a trooper with the patrol asked for officers to keep a look out for a grey school bus on U.S. 60. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
It was reported at 7:25 p.m. July 18 Howell County 911 asked an officer to make contact with a woman regarding a house she was trying to sell on High Street.
It was reported at 11:27 p.m. July 18 an officer responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Love’s parking lot.
It was reported at 2:16 p.m. July 19 officers were advised to be on the lookout for a foster child who had run away from the fair in Mtn. Grove. It is believed that the boy went to be with his grandfather.
It was reported at 2:18 p.m. July 19 a man had an argument with his 16-year-old son who left his residence. The boy was wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts.
It was reported at 2:21 p.m. July 19 a burglar alarm went off at the Snappy Mart. Clerk had hit the button by mistake.
It was reported at 12:44 a.m. July 20 an officer responded to a domestic disturbance. The couple advised the officer they were just yelling at their dog. The officer told them to keep it down.
It was reported at 7:36 a.m. July 20 a report was received about two vehicles racing on U.S. 60. An officer was unable to locate them.
It was reported at 9:06 a.m. July 20 that someone painted “Black Lives Matter” on the parking lot at Booster Field. The painting was located and covered by city employees.
It was reported at 10:29 a.m. July 20 a funeral was escorted by officers.
It was reported 7:40 a.m. July 21 an officer responded to a report of a dog off its leash at Booster Field. The dog could not be located.
It was reported at 6:59 p.m. July 21 an officer was requested to make contact with a resident at North Walnut. The man was upset because his caretaker wouldn’t let him go to the car wash.
It was reported at 8:26 p.m. July 21 a well-being check was requested. The officer found the apartment vacant.
It was reported at 2:04 p.m. July 22 by a caller that a neighbor has sign in her window stating, “I’m 46 stop harassing me.” The caller states granddaughter puts phone in the window at night and plays Tik Tok videos. Neighbor with sign in window thinks it’s something sinister.
It was reported at 10:24 p.m. July 22 an officer responded to a call from 911 dispatch about a woman and man arguing. The man, her fiancé, had reportedly taken the woman’s child. Officer made contact with both parties. Mother was staying elsewhere with her child.
It was reported at 7:35 a.m. July 23 an officer received a call from 911 about a citizen finding a license plate on his property. Citizen was contacted and given instructions.
