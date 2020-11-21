Minor injuries were reported for a Texas County man whose pickup truck crashed at 5:40 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 63, 5 miles north of Houston, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M.L. Wiseman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Jacob D. Moncrief, 27, of Licking, was southbound in a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado that ran off the road, came back onto the road, ran off the left side and then overturned. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Moncrief was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Minor injuries were reported for a West Plains woman after a crash at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 17, 2 miles north of Junction Hill in Howell County.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley reported driver Trent L. Wasen, 47, and passenger Flordelisa B. Wasen, 34, both of West Plains, were southbound in a 2003 Toyota pickup that went off the right side the road, overcorrected, began skidding and struck a tree. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows the passenger was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
No injuries were reported for the driver.
