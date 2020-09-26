Moderate injuries were reported for a West Plains man after a head-on crash at 10:50 a.m. Thursday on Highway 76, less than a mile south of Forsyth in Taney County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.S. Schwartz with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported Dakota T. Gile, 22, of Forsyth, was eastbound in a 1989 Chevrolet Suburban that crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2015 Dodge Durango head-on. The Dodge was driven by Austin L. Combs, 31, of West Plains.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Combs was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center Branson for treatment of his injuries.
No injuries were reported for Gile, who allegedly fled the scene and was located a short time later.
He was arrested on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing physical injury; outstanding felony warrants for property theft and probation violation out of Miami County, Kan., and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a Vernon County traffic violation; and charges of not having valid driver’s license, insurance and vehicle registration, failure to make a right turn on the right side of the road and failure to display a vehicle inspection sticker.
He was taken to Taney County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold, according to patrol records.
