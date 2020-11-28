A Willow Springs man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 63, 2 miles south of Willow Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M. Chastain with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported a northbound 2009 Ford F250 driven by Clayton Johnson, 55, Willow Springs, pulled into the path of a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500, driven by John K. Lowry, 31, of West Plains, and traveling in the same direction. Johnson’s Ford was subsequently rear-ended by the Ram, patrol reported. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The report shows Johnson was taken by Willow Springs Ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. No injuries were reported for Lowry.
Tpr. Chastain was assisted at the scene by Cpl. Weakley.
Minor injuries were reported for a Mtn. View teen after a crash at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 437, 10 miles north of Mtn. View.
Cpl. J.S. Cunningham reported Jacob T. Burton, 17, was southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado when he traveled off the road and struck a tree. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Burton was taken by private vehicle to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
