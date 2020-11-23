INCIDENTS
At 10:36 a.m. Nov. 6, Officer Kevin White was dispatched to Lanton Road regarding a runaway 14-year-old girl, who was last seen at 8 p.m. the evening before and noticed missing at 6:45 a.m. that day. A report was completed and the incident was referred to juvenile authorities.
A woman reported at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 6 someone forced entry into her home on Columbus Street and broke a door. Officer Chris Barrett.
At 11:31 a.m. Nov. 6, Officer White was dispatched to a home on Thayer Avenue to investigate a report that someone heard noise in the garage area of an abandoned house. It was discovered two men had been sitting on the front porch of the house and a window was open. White reported the house was cleared and it appeared no one had been in it for some time. One of the men sitting on the porch was identified and spoken to and the other man is unidentified.
Officers were dispatched at 12:31 p.m. Nov. 6 regarding a report of a vehicle stolen from Lexington Avenue. Officer Conner Burnes.
