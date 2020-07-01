The Howell County Commission will review and consider a contract with Sho-Me Technologies Service for the county during its 10 a.m. meeting Thursday.
The meeting will be held in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square, West Plains.
Commissioners will also approve accounts payable presented and recognize any guests in attendance.
County offices will be closed Friday in recognition of Independence Day. Business will resume Monday for regular operation.
Commissioners typically meet Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
