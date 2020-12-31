Minor injuries were reported for an Ava woman after a crash at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on Z Highway in Douglas County, 8 miles south of Seymour, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. A.R. Johnson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Lynette R. Mozzy, 51, was northbound in a 2016 Toyota Sequoia that lost control on an ice-covered road, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and strike a fence.
Mozzy was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol. The report shows she was taken by a private vehicle to an unknown medical facility.
A Mtn. Grove woman suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday on M Highway, 2 miles east of Niangua in Webster County.
Cpl. D. Johnson with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported Michelle M. Minner, 25, was eastbound in a 1996 Toyota pickup that lost control, went off the road and overturned into a tree.
She was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol. The report shows Minner was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Minor injuries were reported for three women following a two-vehicle crash at 7 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60 in Diggins, Webster County.
Troop D Tpr. A.M. James reported driver Madison G. Bigham, 18, of Mtn. View, and her passenger Alexandra Gallardo, 18, Alverado, Texas, were eastbound in a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle that lost control and skidded off the left side of the road, striking the side of a southbound 2014 Honda Odyssey before coming to a rest in the grass median.
The Honda was driven by Penny L. Ivy, 50, of Rogersville.
All three women were wearing seat belts, and were transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, the report shows.
A teen from Eminence suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 19, 2 miles south of Eminence.
Msgt. S.N. Foster reported a 16-year-old girl was the driver of a northbound 2008 Toyota Prius that went off the left side of the road and overturned.
She was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol. The report shows she was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
The patrol does not release the names of youths younger than 17 in its reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.