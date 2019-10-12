INCIDENTS
A man reported at 4:17 p.m. Oct. 1 his vehicle had been struck while parked on Missouri State University property sometime between 11 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. that day. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officers responded at 6:57 p.m. Oct. 1 to a two-vehicle accident at south U.S. 63 and Bill Virdon Boulevard. On arrival it was discovered one vehicle and the rider of a motorcycle left the scene before officers arrived. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported at 8:02 p.m. Oct. 1 he responded to a home on Woods Street in reference to a man there with active warrants. The subject was located hiding in a closet and arrested and two occupants of the home are facing charges for hindering prosecution by misleading officers on the whereabouts of the suspect.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 1 he responded to a home on Johnson Street in reference to a domestic altercation. It was determined a man had been assaulted by his wife and had sustained minor lacerations. Charges are pending.
Officer Nate Bean reported at 12:12 a.m. Oct. 2 he responded to a home on Curry Street in reference to a man who was deceased. After investigation it was determined the man had passed away from a previous medical condition and no foul play is suspected.
Officer Josh Wichowski reported at 4:48 a.m. Oct. 2 he responded to a home on Lanton Road in reference to a domestic disturbance. After investigation it was determined a domestic assault had taken place and a man at the scene had stated he was suicidal and wished to harm himself before leaving the residence. Officers were advised to be on the lookout for the subject and his vehicle for the purpose of checking his well-being. Charges are pending.
A woman reported at 9 a.m. Oct. 2 she was being harassed at school and her job by a woman she knows. The incident remains under investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 10:13 a.m. Oct. 2 officers executed a search warrant at an apartment off of McFarland Drive. Three subjects were arrested with one placed on a 24-hour hold and the others released with charges pending. The matter has been forwarded to county prosecutors and the Missouri State Crime Lab. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 2 to Missouri Avenue in reference to a woman that was walking into traffic. She was placed in protective custody. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officers responded at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 2 to Burke Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. The victim stated the suspect had pushed her but no injuries were observed at the scene. The victim was found to have an active warrant and was arrested. Charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
A person reported at 5:41 p.m. Oct. 2 mail had been delivered to a wrong address then stolen. The case remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 9:49 a.m. Oct. 3 someone had entered her locked vehicle and took some property. The matter remains under investigation. Officer Brad Jones.
School Resource Officer Kevin White reported at 12:20 p.m. Oct. 3 he was contacted by a parent regarding an altercation that had taken place at the West Plains Middle School on Oct. 1. It was determined there had been a physical altercation between two boys, with one shoving the other, being struck with a book, then hitting the other boy in the face after having his glasses knocked off. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded at 5:04 p.m. Oct. 3 to a home on Bill Virdon Boulevard in reference to an assault. The victim reported they had been punched in the face by the suspect and injuries were observed but the victim refused treatment. The case remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 6:04 p.m. Oct. 3 officers located a vehicle on Thornburgh Avenue that had been reported stolen from Melbourne, Ark. A suspect was located and charges are sought by Izard County, Ark., authorities. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Officers responded at 7:43 p.m. Oct. 3 to Harlin Drive in reference to a woman that was cutting herself with a piece of glass. The subject had visible injuries to her leg, arm and neck and was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 3 another woman had threatened to fight her. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 6:18 a.m. Oct. 4 a blue bumper with a Missouri license plate attached was found in the Hardee’s parking lot. It has been placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Wes Stuart.
At 7:31 a.m. Oct. 4 it was reported a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Malibu had been stolen from a home on Caldwell Street. Officer Justin Brown.
A woman reported at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 4 she had gotten into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend two days prior, and he left their home on Katherine Drive in her vehicle after she told him not to take it. She wished to pursue charges and a report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Ivie Powell.
Officers responded at 2:54 p.m. Oct. 4 to Southern Hills Shopping Center in reference to shoplifting. An unknown male suspect was recorded stealing on camera. The case remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 a tire had been stolen from behind her home on Lanton Road. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 7:14 p.m. Oct. 4 his vehicle had been damaged, and he believed it had happened while it was parked at Walmart. Officer Stuart.
A man reported at 10:17 p.m. Oct. 4 he had been struck by a vehicle while he was walking on Gibson Avenue. The subject advised he had no injuries but his leg had been brushed during the incident. The case is under investigation. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 11:22 p.m. Oct. 4 items had been stolen from a location on Second Street. The matter remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 12:26 a.m. Saturday to Ridgecrest Motel on Hubert Redburn Drive in reference to an altercation. It was determined an assault had occurred, but no suspects have been identified. Officer Bradshaw.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 12:34 a.m. Saturday he responded to the area of St. Louis Street in reference to an intoxicated man walking along the road. When located, it was discovered the man had sustained an injury from falling and was transported to OMC for treatment.
Officers responded at 1:02 a.m. Saturday to a home on Aldridge Street in reference to an intoxicated man that was trying to fight others at the home, and was told he had to leave the residence after assaulting someone there. The man was observed to be extremely intoxicated and combative and was placed in protective custody. Officer Wichowski.
Officers were dispatched at 9:29 a.m. Saturday to a home on Fifth Street in reference to an assault. Charges are pending. Officer Trent Kinder.
Officer Kinder reported at 12:57 p.m. Saturday he responded to a home on Westmont Drive in reference to a court order violation. The suspect had left the scene and charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
It was reported at 3:11 p.m. Saturday a suspect had been observed shoplifting items from a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 3:52 p.m. Saturday to Lincoln Avenue in reference to a woman that appeared to be under the influence of an illicit substance. She told officers she thought she had been drugged with methamphetamine and might have been sexually assaulted. She was taken to OMC for a sexual assault exam at her request, but refused the exam after arrival. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 4:28 p.m. Saturday someone had been bitten by a dog while breaking up a dog fight. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 7:13 p.m. Saturday to a home on Evergreen Drive in reference to a domestic altercation in progress. Both parties reported the argument had become physical and an injury that was not attributed to the assault was observed on scene. Both parties refused treatment and charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. Saturday to a home on Walnut Street to conduct a well-being check on a subject that reportedly had recent health problems and had not been heard from for two weeks. The home was entered but the subject was not found there. Nothing further at this time. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stuart reported at 10:56 p.m. Saturday he was dispatched to a home on Chippewa Street in reference to a burglary. The case is still under investigation.
Officers responded at 7:57 a.m. Sunday to a home on Missouri Avenue in reference to a domestic assault. A woman was placed in custody pending charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 8:46 a.m. Sunday to Lifeline Church off of Lanton Road in reference to a burglary. The scene was processed and evidence was collected before the case was forwarded to detectives. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 12:06 p.m. Sunday property was reported found on Wayhaven Drive. It has been placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stuart reported at 12:10 p.m. Sunday he was dispatched to Walmart parking lot in reference to property damage done by a hit-and-run accident. The incident remains under investigation.
A woman reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday she had been assaulted by her husband. The case remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 2:36 p.m. Sunday to a home on Walker Street in reference to a person being assaulted with a knife. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Stuart.
A man reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday several items were missing from his property on Renfrow Drive. Officer Stuart.
Officer Brady Grinnell reported at 7:48 p.m. Sunday he responded to a report of a burglary at a building on Pennsylvania Avenue belonging to Missouri State University. It was determined a bicycle was stolen at about 2 a.m. the night before by a male subject who has been identified but not located. Charges are pending.
