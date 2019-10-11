ARRESTS
Woneka Ann Williams, 48, Pomona, was arrested at 3 p.m. Sept. 30 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Chris Sterner.
Aleisa Marie Craig, 33, West Plains, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Sept. 30. Officer Wes Stuart.
Autumn Marie Medcalf, 29, Willow Springs, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Oct. 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and speeding. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Joni Ann Culton, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 4:29 a.m. Oct. 1 on a charge of failure to appear on a traffic violation. Officer Wichowski.
Joshua Ryan Allen, 36, West Plains, was arrested at 4:39 a.m. Oct. 1 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license. Officer Wichowski.
Demarcus L. Reynolds, 21, Poplar Bluff, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Oct. 1 on charges of second-degree burglary and stealing. Officer Sean Barrett.
Dale Vernon Cooper, 25, Houston, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Oct. 1. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Christopher Frank Hogue, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Oct. 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Dominic Warren Valenti, 18, Pleasanton, was arrested at 4:08 a.m. Oct. 2 on charges of failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer, interfering with an arrest and resisting arrest. Officer Nate Bean.
Jordan Dawn Bates, 18, Wymore, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Oct. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Austin Leath Velarde, 23, Pomona, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Bradshaw.
Scott Wesley Moore, 43, West Plains, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Oct. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Bradshaw.
Jacob Edward Polen, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Oct. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Bradshaw.
Kelly Ann Watson, 45, West Plains, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Oct. 3 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license. Officer Conner Burnes.
Paul Michael Borchard, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 3 on charges of failure to appear on charges of first-degree trespassing, failure to display current state license plates, supplying false information and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Ivie Powell.
Lucas Edward Threl-keld, 39, West Plains, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Oct. 4 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Megan Lindsey Neal, 36, West Plains, was arrested at 5 a.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of careless and imprudent driving, failure to obey a traffic signal and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Jody Marie Brock, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 8:46 a.m. Sunday on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
James Dale Campbell, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 30 on Webster Avenue on charges of failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer and interference with an arrest. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Lavonna Joyce Harris, Thayer, was ticketed at 12:52 p.m. Sept. 30 on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Morgan A. Mooney, Cordova, Tenn., was ticketed at 1:11 p.m. Sept. 30 on a charge of speeding. Officer Grinnell.
Jimmy Ray Dell West, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 30 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of trespassing. Officer Grinnell.
Ashley Brook Lindemann, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 1 on Gardner Drive on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Bean.
Amber Lee Taylor, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. Oct. 1 on Thornburgh Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Whitsell.
Christopher Daniel McAmis, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:59 p.m. Oct. 1 on Sixth Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Emoni Elizabeth-Rae Talton, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:45 a.m. Oct. 2 on Eighth Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bean.
Jacob Eagle Bear, Glencoe, Ark., was ticketed at noon Oct. 2 on St. Louis Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Whitsell.
Garrett Lee Travis Harbin, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 3 on Gibson Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
Bryan Andrew Roush, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:45 a.m. Oct. 3 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Andrew John Cooper, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:06 a.m. Oct. 3 on Abe Taylor on a charge of following too closely. Officer Brad Jones.
Jacob William Terrill, Licking, was ticketed at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 on Katherine Drive on a charge of assault. Officer Powell.
Dillon Leedale Stokes, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 3 on Minnesota Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Jones.
Christopher Wade Singleton, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:22 p.m. Oct. 3 on U.S. 63 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Justin Brown.
Jeffery Lynn Coffel, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:38 a.m. Oct. 4 on Arkansas Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Samantha L. Fox, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:57 p.m. Oct. 4 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of following too closely. Officer Jones.
Kevin Dwayne Thomas, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:39 a.m. Saturday on Lincoln Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
Christopher D. Barton, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:54 p.m. Saturday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Cpl. Stephens.
Kenneth Ray Barton, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:54 p.m. Saturday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Cpl. Stephens.
John Irvin Jenkins, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 8:19 p.m. Sunday on Thornburgh Avenue on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Stuart.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 9:21 p.m. Sept. 28 someone had written on a person’s vehicle windows with mechanical grease. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer Wichowski reported at 11:51 p.m. Sept. 29 he saw a man walking in a gas station parking lot off of Porter Wagoner Boulevard and on investigation it was determined the subject had an active warrant on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The man was later found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and ticketed on those charges after being taken into custody.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 1:40 a.m. Sept. 30 officers responded to a home on St. Louis Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Statements were taken from the involved parties and complaints have been forwarded to municipal court.
A man reported at 7:41 a.m. Sept. 30 his front door had been kicked in at Breckenridge Apartments by two men he knows to gain entry. Damage was done to the door frame. The reporting party did not wish to pursue charges and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
A man reported at 10:29 a.m. Sept. 30 someone had taken a power washer from his shed at a home on Doe Run. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Sept. 30 to the area of Concord Drive and Independence Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. The involved parties reported they had been arguing and there was no sign of injury to either of them. The case is considered closed. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 3:48 p.m. Sept. 30 to a home on South Hill Street in reference to a death investigation. No signs of foul play were observed and the death was determined to be from natural causes. Officer Burnes.
An employee of Rent One reported at 5:13 p.m. Sept. 30 a customer had rented property, hasn’t made payments and refuses to return the property to them. The incident has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 30 there had been a burglary at a home on East Poplar Street. The case has been forwarded to the detective’s division for further investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 6:09 p.m. Sept. 30 it was reported two customers had rented property from Rent One and have not made payments or returned the property per the contract. The cases have been forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 7:59 p.m. Sept. 30 a man has been violating a protective order by calling multiple times trying to speak with her. A report has been forwarded to county prosecutors. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 1 he was dispatched to a home on St. Louis Street in reference to a man at a residence that refused to leave after being told to. It was determined a domestic assault had happened between three people at the home and charges are pending.
It was reported at 3:12 p.m. Oct. 1 there had been property damage at a home on Debra Drive. The upper glass of a storm door had been broken out and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.