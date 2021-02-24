ARRESTS
James Dillon Dejarnette, 28, AB Highway, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Feb. 9 on Howell Avenue on a charge of nonsupport and released on $500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Jeremy Ruffins, 45, Highway 17, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Feb. 9 at his home on a Butler County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license, entered a guilty plea and was released. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Cole Williams, 20, West Main Street, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. Feb. 9 at Nebraska and West Main streets on warrants for failure to appear on an Ozark County charge of littering, a Wright County charge of poaching and a Polk County traffic offense. He was released on $800 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Charles H. Beeler, 39, Willow Springs, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Feb. 9 at his home on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of speeding and released on $300 bail. Deputy Caldwell.
Aaron Wayne Edwards, 33, County Road 1750, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Feb. 9 on a charge of shoplifting and released on $500 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Gary Allen Burk, 38, Sixth Street, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Cabool Police Department on warrants for failure to appear on county charges of resisting arrest and nonsupport and city charges including driving while revoked or suspended. He is held on $8,780 bail. Deputy Matt Roberts.
Windell Lyle Tackitt, 59, Caulfield, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Feb. 10 at his home on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and is held on $25,000 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Joshua Brotherton, 40, Gamaliel, Ark., was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Feb. 10 on Kentucky Avenue on a Baxter County, Ark., warrant for failure to appear on charges of first-degree domestic battering and theft, and a Howell County charge of being a fugitive from out of state. He is held on $57,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Brian Christopher Newton, 36, County Road 6300, was arrested at 5:39 a.m. Feb. 15 on charges of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on convictions of nonsupport, delivery of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, forgery and stealing. He is held on $10,000 bond. Deputy Smith.
Mary Anne Perez, 57, K Highway, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Feb. 15 on warrants for failure to appear on charges of operating a motor vehicle of another knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, driving while revoked or suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was released on $300 bail. Deputy Logan Wake.
Sarah Evelyn Draeger, 41, Mtn. View, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 15 on McFarland Drive on charges of fourth-degree assault and released on summons. West Plains Police Department.
INCIDENTS
On Feb. 7, a traffic stop was conducted at Conley's in Pomona, and suspected narcotics and a firearm with the serial number filed off were recovered from the vehicle after a K9 alert and search. One occupant was arrested on a probation and parole warrant, as well as local charges, and the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Deputy Logan Wake.
On Feb. 8, a person visited the sheriff's department to report a missing donkey, and said he believes it was stolen from his property. The incident is under investigation. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
At 7:07 a.m. Feb. 11, an employee of Powers Mart in Pomona reported the front door glass was damaged after 8:15 p.m. the night before, amounting to $250. Deputy Caldwell.
At 11:16 a.m. Feb. 13, a black 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 flatbed truck with a tool box was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation. Deputy Wake.
Deputy Alan Daffron was dispatched at 9:47 p.m. Feb. 13 to JJ Highway to investigate the theft of a vehicle from a home. It was later recovered on County Road 8940.
At 5:31 a.m. Feb. 15, deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit on Maple Street. The suspect was later apprehended on Creamery Road after a foot pursuit. Deputy Seth Smith.
