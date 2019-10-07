The Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Volleyball team remains unbeaten in NJCAA Region 16 and Missouri Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAC) play today after defeating Mineral Area College (MAC), Park Hills, 3-1 Wednesday evening at the West Plains Civic Center.
The final score was 25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15.
“It was a good win on a tough night,” Grizzly Volleyball Head Coach Paula Wiedemann said.
Remembering Shelby Meyer
The Grizzlies paid tribute to former MAC volleyball standout Shelby Meyer at Wednesday’s game. Meyer, sister of current MAC Assistant Coach Sami Meyer, died Sept. 21 in a tragic accident in Columbia. She was attending Columbia College on a volleyball scholarship this fall.
The Grizzlies asked fans to wear red to the game in support of the Cardinals. Following the contest, both teams gathered together on the court with several Grizzly fans to remember Shelby Meyer in prayer.
The contest itself showed the Grizzlies may be finding their footing finally after struggling at times through the season.
“We’re continuing to work on some things, primarily the connection and trust that goes into becoming a team,” Wiedemann said. “Individual talent can only shine when members of the group feel like they are putting in the work, leading each other through hard things and building trust with each other. That doesn’t happen overnight. It is something that is created with intention each day, on and off the court.”
Statistical leaders for the game were sophomore outside attacker Kelly Wiedemann with 16 kills, a 2.46 passing rating, two aces, 18 digs and 19.5 points earned; sophomore outside/middle attacker Camilly Cristiny with four blocks, including three solos; freshman setter Julieta Campana with 40 assists; and sophomore setter/outside attacker Julia Dunning with a .583 attacking percentage.
Grizzly Invitational coming up next
The team will now prepare to host the Grizzly Invitational Tournament Oct. 11-12 at the civic center. Other teams competing include Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College; Indian Hills Community College, Ottumwa, Iowa; Jefferson College, Hillsboro; and Tyler (Texas) Junior College.
On Oct. 11, the Grizzlies will face Jefferson at 2 p.m. and Indian Hills at 6 p.m. On Oct. 12, the Grizzlies will take on Tyler at 2 p.m. and Hutchinson at 6 p.m.
Prior to the 6 p.m. game on Oct. 12, the Grizzly Booster Club will induct former Grizzly volleyball standout Patricia Figueiredo into the Grizzly Athletics Hall of Fame.
“We are excited for Paty and this very deserving honor,” Coach Wiedemann said. “She has such a connection to our program, our campus and our community. She is very happy to come and spend time with so many people she cares about who have supported her throughout her career.”
Colton’s Steak House and Grill, Lazy W Pallets, the West Plains Civic Center and the City of West Plains are sponsoring the event.
For more information about the Grizzly Volleyball team, including the full schedule, visit its website at www.msuwpgrizzlies.com/sports/wvball/index.
