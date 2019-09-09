Week one of the West Plains High School swim season is in the books and the Zizzers have been lighting up the scoreboard.
On Sept. 3, the team competed in the All-Relays meet at Foster Natatorium in Springfield. The 400-yard medley relay team of senior Dakota Sparks (1:04.63), sophomore Jake Bramwell (1:08.47), freshman Isaac Kammerer (1:10.75) and senior Nate Bramwell (1:05.97) swam a 4:29.82, beating out Ozark, Central, and Kickapoo to place second behind Glendale.
The Zizzer 100-yard butterfly relay team of N. Bramwell, Sparks, Kammerer and senior Jake Newberry finished in second place behind Logan-Rogersville with a time of 53.37.
The 300-yard freestyle relay team of J. Bramwell, Kammerer, Newberry and sophomore Matthew Mayberry finished in second place behind Glendale, beating out Republic, Logan-Rogersville, and Ozark in a time of 2:57.96.
On Sept. 5, West Plains hosted a multi-team dual meet at the Seymour YMCA. West Plains beat both Parkview and Seymour in a dual meet set up points: West Plains 110, Seymour 17 and West Plains 100, Parkview 44.
West Plains won 10 out of 11 events including first- and second-place finished in four out of the eight individual events.
Swimmers earning state consideration qualifying times included the 200-yard medley relay team (J. Bramwell, Kyle Jolliff, N. Bramwell, Jaxson Wood); Sparks in the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle ; N. Bramwel in the 100-yard butterfly; and the 200-yard freestyle relay team (Sparks, Kammerer, Newberry, J. Bramwell); 400-yard Freestyle Relay (Sparks, Wood, Jolliff, N. Bramwell).
Sparks broke his own school record in the 100-yard freestyle, clocking a 53.65, just one one-hundredth of a second off his personal best time of 53.64 set in January at the RCA Igloo Invitational USA Meet.
The dual meet was highlighted by teammate rivalries including in the 200-yard individual medley where J. Bramwell and Kammerer raced neck and neck through the backstroke and butterfly legs.
Kammerer pulled away through the breaststroke, gaining a two lengths lead and Bramwell was unable to make up the distance in the last 50-yard freestyle leg. Kammerer took the win in 2:32.50.
In the second heat of the 50-yard freestyle, the race between Jolliff and Wood in lanes 3 and 4 was too close to call. The touch pads determined Jolliff the winner with a time of 25.31 to Wood’s 25.35.
The Zizzers compete today in Poplar Bluff and Saturday at Ozarks Invitational.
(0) comments
