The West Plains High School boys swim team finished 28th in the 2019 Missouri Boys Class 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships Nov. 14 and 15 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters.
The preliminary meet began for the Zizzers with the 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Jake Bramwell (backstroke, 27.41), senior Kyle Jolliff (breaststroke, 29.31), senior Nate Bramwell (butterfly, 24.96) and senior Jaxson Wood (freestyle, 22.88) securing a spot in the finals with a 1:44.56 15th place finish, dropping 1.17 seconds off of their entry time.
In preliminary individual events, senior Dakota Sparks earned 30th place in the state in the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:55.26 and 30th place in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:18.38. N. Bramwell placed 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly with a 56.77. J. Bramwell placed 31st in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:02.89. Jolliff placed 26th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:05.35, a 1.19 second drop off of his entry time.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of J. Bramwell (23.39), Jolliff (23.77), Wood (23.23) and Sparks (23.47) placed 18th with a 1:33.86.
The preliminary meet concluded with the 400-yard freestyle relay team of N. Bramwell (53.09), Wood (52.21), J. Bramwell (52.98), and Sparks (51.76) finishing in 3:30.34 and 16th place, securing a spot in the finals.
In the finals meet, the 200-yard medley relay team of J. Bramwell (backstroke, 27.73), Jolliff (breaststroke, 30.08), N. Bramwell (butterfly, 25.20), and Wood (freestyle, 23.06) took 16th place in 1:46.07.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of N. Bramwell (52.31), Wood (52.75), J. Bramwell (51.90), and Sparks (52.16) finished in 15th place in 3:29.12.
Overall, West Plains finished 28th out of 49 Class 1 schools. It was the first time in the program’s six-year history that the Zizzers have made the finals and scored points in the state meet.
The Zizzers finish their season with new school records set in all but two events.
New school records include:
50 Free - 23.39 - Dakota Sparks and Jake Bramwell (tied)
100 Free - 51.08 - Dakota Sparks
200 Free - 1:52.97 - Dakota Sparks
500 Free - 5:10.37 - Dakota Sparks
100 Breast - 1:05.35 - Kyle Jolliff
100 Fly - 55.94 - Nate Bramwell
200 Free Relay - 1:33.86 - J. Bramwell, K. Jolliff, J. Wood, D. Sparks
400 Free Relay - 3:28.81 - N. Bramwell, J. Wood, J. Bramwell, D. Sparks
200 Medley Relay - 1:44.56 - J. Bramwell, K. Jolliff, N. Bramwell, J. Wood
