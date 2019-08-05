More than 400 people were in attendance and $32,000 was raised at the annual Zizzer Football steak dinner and fund raiser Friday at the West Plains Middle School FEMA gym.
“We had a great turnout,” said Head Coach Matt Perkins. “The program is set up to be successful thanks to the community support, and I’m excited to be part of it.”
The dinner was served by members of the 2019 Zizzer football team. The steaks were grilled by event volunteers, including Lee Freeman, Brian Rackley, Brian Mitchell, Jimmy Seley, Randy Reid, Chris Kiefer and Dr. Jack Randolph.
During the meal, Perkins talked about and introduced his 2019 football team and coaching staff and explained what the money raised will be used for and how last year’s funds were utilized.
