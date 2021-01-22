With no additional candidates filing for placement on the April ballot, eliminating the need for an election, West Plains R-7 School Board incumbents Jim Thompson and Brian Mitchell will each start a new three year term in April.
The school board meeting, held Tuesday, began with a presentation by sixth grade writing teacher and West Plains Middle School newspaper sponsor Korrie Vance who introduced students Kylea Young, Hailee Vaughn and Myah Hibler. The three are members of Vance's Z-Writer's club and talked about their positive experience with the club and writing in general.
Vaughn said it made her want to be more outgoing.
“It feels like a safe, quiet place for writing,” Hibler said of the club. “Miss Vance made it so much fun in class.” Hibler also read an interview she conducted with another student, reflecting that she thinks the experience made her better and more independent as a writer.
ONLINE LEARNING
The creation of an online learning academy was also discussed, with Sammi Radosevich transferring from the high school ZCAPS program to high school virtual/online instructional coach in order to facilitate the learning academy.
The program will allow district teachers to create their own curriculum, or give the district the option of a customized class that includes curriculum from vendor Spark, and is hoped to be implemented when a new school year begins in the fall.
LITERACY GRANT
Dr. Greg Carter, West Plains School District Coordinator of Elementary Teaching and Learning, gave details on a recent $180,000 U.S. Department of Education literacy grant, disbursed by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Carter said he will be working with the state's literacy team to assess the district's needs, then the grant will pay for materials, salaries and other necessities in order to meet literacy goals over the next five years. The funds will be used for programs at the West Plains Elementary and South Fork schools, as those years are considered crucial to student literacy.
“Beyond third grade, it's harder to get them caught up. We want to make sure they are proficient when they leave fourth grade,” Carter said.
There will also be goals and assessments attached to the literacy program in order to give guidance to teachers, students and parents regarding reading and writing proficiency. The assessments will be compared to a test given at the beginning of the school year to measure student progress.
STAFF CHANGES
In closed session, board members voted to hire Doug Warren as bus driver, Stacy Kerley as South Fork Elementary nurse, Randle Dailey as a middle school custodian and Drew Burke as high school custodian.
Nicole Riggs was transferred from sixth grade teacher to middle school family and consumer sciences teacher, and resignations were accepted from middle school third shift custodian Joseph Johnson, head cross country and track coach Joe Bill Dixon, speech language pathologist Yolanda Sturrock and behavior analyst Anita Nelson.
The next board meeting will be held beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at West Plains Zizzer Pride Academy, 1009 Jackson St. At 6 p.m. the open session of the meeting is scheduled to begin.
