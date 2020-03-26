ARRESTS
Christopher Dean Richardson, 31, Lincoln Avenue, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. March 18 on First Street on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of distribution or possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was released on $3,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Stewart Thomas Breeds, 35, Willow Springs, was arrested at 8 p.m. March 18 at the Willow Springs Police Department on a charge of failure to appear on a Pulaski County charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Logan Wake.
Barry Joseph Rando, 39, Willow Springs, was arrested at 4 p.m. March 19 at the sheriff’s department on charges of failure to appear on a charge of third-degree domestic assault and Willow Springs charges of failure to appear. He is held on $2,150 bail. Deputy Shawn Tune.
Floyd Aaron Busbey, 19, Private Road 9136, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. March 19 on Missouri Avenue on an Ozark County charge of failure to appear on a charge of being an intoxicated minor. He was held on $1,000 bail and released on his own recognizance per Ozark County. West Plains Police Department.
Kevin Carson Horton, 35, Mtn. View, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. Friday in Willow Springs on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Melanie Roam.
Bradley Deion Wake, 32, County Road 6800, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Friday at the Ridge Crest Motel on charges including probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $7,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Anthony Ray Johnson, 26, U.S. 160, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Saturday at his home on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, held on $5,000 bail and released on his own recognizance. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Brittany Lynn Williams, 26, Willow Springs, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Sunday in Willow Springs on a charge of failure to appear on charges of stealing a motor vehicle, three counts of stealing a firearm, stealing $750 or more and two counts of stealing, all other. She is held on $25,000 bail. Deputy Johnson.
TICKETS
Jason Wayne Clevenger, 43, County Road 8240, was ticketed at 9:10 p.m. March 18 on Grace Avenue on charges of failure to signal a turn and driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Wendell Edward Harris, 36, County Road 7070, was ticketed at 6:57 a.m. March 19 on west U.S. 160 on charges of speeding and driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Robert William Henderson, 58, County Road 4700, was ticketed at 12:09 p.m. Friday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Deputy Peterman.
Ean Paul Wake, 19, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 2:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 1750 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputy Seth Smith.
INCIDENTS
On March 17 it was reported a child was bitten by the family dog and treated at Ozarks Medical Center. Deputy Wake.
At 12:46 p.m. March 17 a man reported he was assaulted by someone he knows at a home on County Road 2100 and the same person also caused damage to his vehicle. The case remains under investigation. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
On March 18 it was reported a traffic stop was conducted on County Road 2890, resulting in the arrest of a woman for outstanding warrants, and a man on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Deputy Wake.
Anthony Wayne Grogan, 36, Mtn. View, reported at 6:51 a.m. March 18 someone placed traffic cones and barrels in his driveway and on his vehicles the night before. It was determined the traffic cones and barrels had been placed at flooded road crossings by the city of Willow Springs to deter drivers from crossing and becoming injured or killed in the process. A mailbox was also damaged in the incident. Deputy Caldwell.
Casey Joe Hicks, 43, Springfield, reported at 1:21 p.m. March 18 the license plates had been stolen from his vehicle between March 8 and March 18. Deputy Caldwell.
An employee of Howell County 911 reported at 12:30 p.m. March 20 a lock valued at $30 was removed from a building on a tower site located on County Road 7370. Deputy Caldwell.
A man reported at 1:35 a.m. Sunday his home on County Road 2490 had been burglarized and items were stolen. Deputy Roam.
